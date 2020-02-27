E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglar jailed for 28 months after admitting string of raids

PUBLISHED: 17:36 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 27 February 2020

Rafal Cholerzynski, of Anne Boleyn Close, Thetford, who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting seven burglaries

Rafal Cholerzynski, of Anne Boleyn Close, Thetford, who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting seven burglaries

Archant

Archant

A burglar who committed a string of burglaries at a pub and five homes in the Thetford area has been jailed for 28 months.

Rafal Cholerzynski carried out the break-ins while the occupants of the premises were asleep and on one occasion he was confronted by an 84-year-old woman who woke up to find him in her home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Cholerzynski, 25, of Anne Boleyn Close, Thetford, admitted seven burglaries at premises including the Norfolk Terrier pub and homes in Tennyson Way, Fairfields and Sybil Wheeler Close, Thetford.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said the 84-year-old victim of one of the burglaries had found the defendant in her living room at 6am on November 23.

She had screamed and contacted the police after leaving the room.

Mr Crimp said Cholerzynski had broken into the Norfolk Terrier pub in two occasions in October and November last year and had stolen £1,900 cash after forcing open tills.

He had also stolen a purse, bank cards and identity cards during other burglaries at houses in streets including Tennyson Way and Fairfields in Thetford between July and November last year.

The court heard that Cholerzynski had three previous convictions for theft in the last decade in Poland.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee said her client committed the offences after losing his job.

