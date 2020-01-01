E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trial date set for man accused of possessing drugs

PUBLISHED: 10:16 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 12 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply will take place later this year.

Joshua Clark, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply on May 31 2019 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 11) .

He appeared via a prison video link.

Clark's trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing May 26.

He was remanded in custody.

