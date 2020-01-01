Trial date set for man accused of possessing drugs
PUBLISHED: 10:16 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 12 February 2020
The trial of a man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply will take place later this year.
Joshua Clark, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply on May 31 2019 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 11) .
He appeared via a prison video link.
Clark's trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing May 26.
He was remanded in custody.
