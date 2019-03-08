Woman denies being involved in supply of heroin and cocaine
PUBLISHED: 05:30 18 October 2019
The trial of a Colchester woman accused of being involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing yesterday was Erdel Taylor, 36, of Almond Way, Colchester, who denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possessing £545 criminal property.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in June this year.
Judge David Pugh said Taylor's trial, which is expected to last two three days, will take place in a two week warned list commencing February 24.
Taylor is on unconditional bail.
