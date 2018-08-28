Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A further arrest has been in connection with the murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich last month.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday December 16 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, 32, and originally from Surrey died at the scene of the incident.

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death had been as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Today, Tuesday January 29, a 33-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 17 year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds has been charged with murder in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on January 11 and was remanded in custody before a hearing on April 12.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area, and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds remain under investigations after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 25 was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are also keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack took place and assisted the victim. She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form.