‘I wear my late Father’s medals every Remembrance Sunday.’ Ipswich woman shares her dad’s achievements

PUBLISHED: 08:35 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:02 06 November 2018

John Powell RVM as Yeoman of the Guard Queens Bodyguard . Picture: AMANDA POWELL

John Powell RVM as Yeoman of the Guard Queens Bodyguard . Picture: AMANDA POWELL

xxx

John Powell RVM was in the army for more than 20 years, his daughter tells us his story ahead of Armistice Day.

Amanda Powell wearing her father's medals proudly Picture: AMANDA POWELLAmanda Powell wearing her father's medals proudly Picture: AMANDA POWELL

Amanda Powell is daughter of John Powell RVM who served in the 3rd Battalion Royal Green Jackets as a regular soldier from 1965-1987.

Mr Powell joined the regiment at the age of 21 after being a member of the Territorial Army since he was 15.

During his career the father-of-five was awarded six medals and was the fourth generation of his family to serve in the Rifle Brigade.

John Powell at Winchester Depot. Front row 3rd from left. Bugle Major 3rd Battalion Royal Green Jackets. Picture: AMANDA POWELLJohn Powell at Winchester Depot. Front row 3rd from left. Bugle Major 3rd Battalion Royal Green Jackets. Picture: AMANDA POWELL

Amanda said her father ‘absolutely loved’ his career.

She said: “He rose through the ranks starting with Rifleman and ending his career as a Warrant Officer second class. Amongst his various posting’s he served two tours of Northern Ireland in the 1970’s during ‘the troubles’.

“My scariest memory of my dad in the Army was when we were in northern Ireland, we were there for 18 month’s and my brother was born there.

John Powell in his uniform with wife Jenny in 1965 Picture: AMANDA POWELLJohn Powell in his uniform with wife Jenny in 1965 Picture: AMANDA POWELL

“Four months into us being there a bomb went off close to the local village in the middle of the night and I just remember dad coming up to check up on us and him calmly saying ‘There is nothing to worry about it was just a bomb.’”

Mr Powell’s success didn’t stop when he retired from the Army, he then became Yeoman of the Guard Queen’s Bodyguard and was the only Royal Green Jacket to serve there at the time.

Amanda said: “He served the Queen and the country for most of his life. He was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal in the New Years honours List 2009.

Bugle Major John Powell in 1978 Picture: AMANDA POWELLBugle Major John Powell in 1978 Picture: AMANDA POWELL

“Sadly he passed away on January 8 that same year, but he knew he had been awarded in late 2008 with a letter from Her Majesty.

“Me, my mum, my sister and uncle collected the medal for him, it was wonderful to be there but also bitter sweet at the same time as he wasn’t there to collect it himself.

“I now wear my late Father’s medals every Remembrance Sunday. I feel so proud of what he achieved in his life time and I am extremely lucky to wear his medals.”

Do you have a story of a loved one you would like to share? If so send an email with the details here.

