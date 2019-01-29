Partly Cloudy

Another life-saving defibrillator installed in Ipswich

29 January, 2019 - 16:59
Members of Margaret Catchpole Bowls Club with the new defibrillator, and councillor Liz Harsant, Terry Hunt, and Michael Farthing, chairman of Heartbeat East Suffolk.

Archant

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a Suffolk bowls club.

The device is in a prominent position at the Margaret Catchpole Bowls Club, in Cliff Lane, Ipswich.

It was purchased by funds raised by former EADT/Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt and his sister Karen Chamberlain, with a 60-mile walk along the Suffolk coast. Thanks to a defibrillator and CPR, Terry survived a cardiac arrest last May.

John Bloomfield, bowls club president, said: “We are very pleased to have this defibrillator. It could obviously be used if any of the players collapsed on the green, and because it’s available for use 24 hours a day, it could help anyone at the nearby shops, Cliff Lane Primary School, or people living on the Rivers estate.”

Liz Harsant, councillor for Holywells Ward, said: “This is a wonderful example of the way the bowls club is opening itself up to the local community.”

