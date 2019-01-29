Another life-saving defibrillator installed in Ipswich

29 January, 2019

Members of Margaret Catchpole Bowls Club with the new defibrillator, and councillor Liz Harsant, Terry Hunt, and Michael Farthing, chairman of Heartbeat East Suffolk. Archant

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a Suffolk bowls club.

The device is in a prominent position at the Margaret Catchpole Bowls Club, in Cliff Lane, Ipswich.

It was purchased by funds raised by former EADT/Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt and his sister Karen Chamberlain, with a 60-mile walk along the Suffolk coast. Thanks to a defibrillator and CPR, Terry survived a cardiac arrest last May.

John Bloomfield, bowls club president, said: “We are very pleased to have this defibrillator. It could obviously be used if any of the players collapsed on the green, and because it’s available for use 24 hours a day, it could help anyone at the nearby shops, Cliff Lane Primary School, or people living on the Rivers estate.”

Liz Harsant, councillor for Holywells Ward, said: “This is a wonderful example of the way the bowls club is opening itself up to the local community.”