Dramatic pictures capture spectacular lightning storm over Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 10:38 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 19 June 2019
These stunning images of lightning and thunderclouds have been sent in by readers after almost 8,000 lightning strikes hit Suffolk and Essex overnight.
East Anglia was rumbled by storms after a yellow weather warning was put in place to warn of thunder, lightning and potential flooding as towns and villages across the region were lashed with 10-50mm of rainfall in one day.
According to Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, Suffolk and Essex were hit by almost 8,000 lighting strikes during the night.
He said: "It's roughly 3,200 for Suffolk since yesterday evening.
"For Essex, probably around 4,600, but a lot off that was just offshore over the Thames Estuary and into the North Sea."
Over East Anglia and the south east there were approximately 25,000 lightning strikes in total.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were sent to two lightning strikes in the county overnight, one of which caused an explosion in a bungalow in Shotley.
A yellow weather warning remains in place in Suffolk until 9pm on June 19 as more thunderstorms could gather and move in from the west of the county.
Dark cloud cover and short showers or downpours can be expected all day, becoming less likely on the coast of Suffolk and in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold.
The Met Office have warned homeowners there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Driving conditions could also become dangerous with unexpected spray and sudden flooding reducing visibility and potentially closing roads.