Dramatic pictures capture spectacular lightning storm over Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:38 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 19 June 2019

A photo of the lightning strikes at 2am in Ipswich. Picture: JONO WHITE

A photo of the lightning strikes at 2am in Ipswich. Picture: JONO WHITE

Archant

These stunning images of lightning and thunderclouds have been sent in by readers after almost 8,000 lightning strikes hit Suffolk and Essex overnight.

Ipswich was hit by a number of lightning strikes. Picture: PAUL CHAPMANIpswich was hit by a number of lightning strikes. Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN

East Anglia was rumbled by storms after a yellow weather warning was put in place to warn of thunder, lightning and potential flooding as towns and villages across the region were lashed with 10-50mm of rainfall in one day.

According to Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, Suffolk and Essex were hit by almost 8,000 lighting strikes during the night.

Paul Hulse captured this photo of the lightning strikes in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL HULSEPaul Hulse captured this photo of the lightning strikes in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL HULSE

READ MORE: 'It's utter carnage': Bungalow explosion after lightning strikes TV aerial

He said: "It's roughly 3,200 for Suffolk since yesterday evening.

The storm in Ipswich. Picture: CARL HARLOTTThe storm in Ipswich. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

"For Essex, probably around 4,600, but a lot off that was just offshore over the Thames Estuary and into the North Sea."

Shots from the storm in Aldeburgh. Picture: MIKE SHEPHERDShots from the storm in Aldeburgh. Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD

Over East Anglia and the south east there were approximately 25,000 lightning strikes in total.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were sent to two lightning strikes in the county overnight, one of which caused an explosion in a bungalow in Shotley.

A photo of the lightning in East Anglia. Picture: DAN HOLLEYA photo of the lightning in East Anglia. Picture: DAN HOLLEY

A yellow weather warning remains in place in Suffolk until 9pm on June 19 as more thunderstorms could gather and move in from the west of the county.

Dark cloud cover and short showers or downpours can be expected all day, becoming less likely on the coast of Suffolk and in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold.

Lightning over Tunstall, Suffolk. Picture: JACK TURNERLightning over Tunstall, Suffolk. Picture: JACK TURNER

The Met Office have warned homeowners there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Driving conditions could also become dangerous with unexpected spray and sudden flooding reducing visibility and potentially closing roads.

