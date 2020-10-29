Drumming star Nandi backs Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Young drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has donated signed drumsticks to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk legacy auction PIcture: John Bushell Archant

Young drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has joined the stars donating items to the dazzling Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, supporting two Suffolk causes.

Nandi Bushell's signature drumsticks. which she has donated to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: GeeWizz Nandi Bushell's signature drumsticks. which she has donated to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: GeeWizz

The 10-year-old Ipswich girl, who has already appeared on one of America’s biggest shows and wowed millions of people worldwide with her online drumming videos, has donated her signature drumsticks to the event.

Ed’s parents, John and Imogen, have teamed up with the founder of Suffolk’s GeeWizz charity, Gina Long, for the fundraiser.

It will generate funds for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and life limiting illnesses. The 200-plus lots are available to browse by visiting the event website which runs until November 8.

Nandi, born in South Africa and raised in Ipswich from the age of two, has donated her signature Vic Firth drumsticks to the auction.

Just 50 pairs of Nandi’s signature drumsticks were created for her. One of the pairs donated was used in the creation of the song Rock & Grohl – The Epic Battle, in her ongoing, light-hearted ‘feud’ with Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters founder, Dave Grohl.

John Bushell, Nandi’s dad, said: “As a family we are so happy to support the Legacy Auction, knowing it’s going to improve the lives of so many children and young adults, from across East Anglia, at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy and Zest Hospice, here in our home town of Ipswich.

“It’s great that such a special moment in Nandi’s life, having used one set of her drumsticks in the Rock & Grohl Challenge, will now be helping others.”

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Richard Jones of The Feeling, Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Ed Sheeran himself, performed together at the Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. All have signed this print for the legacy auction Picture: David Davies/PA Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Richard Jones of The Feeling, Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Ed Sheeran himself, performed together at the Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. All have signed this print for the legacy auction Picture: David Davies/PA

Also included in the auction are a pair of signed Promark drum sticks from Nick Mason, drummer and only constant member of Pink Floyd since the band’s formation in 1965.

He has personally donated and signed a number of items in support of the auction and has added his signature to a unique photographic print of him performing Wish You Were Here at the London 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony. The print is also signed by fellow internationally acclaimed musicians Richard Jones of The Feeling, Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Ed Sheeran himself, who all appeared on stage together.

Unique and highly collectable lots have come in from across the world for the auction – none more so than from Ed Sheeran himself.

Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran

His handwritten lyrics to his global hit Perfect are one of the star attractions, but he has also signed other items including posters and rare items – including the ticket to his first ever public gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham.

The auction also features over 200 items of memorabilia and unique experiences, donated by a host of international names, not just from the worlds of music, but also film, sport and literature including Richard Curtis, Peter Jackson, Shane Warne, David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Frankie Dettori and David Walliams.

The auction runs until November 8. View the lots here