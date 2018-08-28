Untaxed car with no insurance seized on A12

Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists have been urged to check their monthly payments are coming out of their bank accounts after a car was seized for not having tax or insurance.

Seen driving on #A12 this morning. No insurance and no tax. Make sure you keep up with monthly insurance payments. Check the money is coming out your bank #besure #sec165 #seized #goneinseconds #PC1981 @DriveInsured pic.twitter.com/jz3wgeWEWY — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) November 28, 2018

Ipswich East safer neighbourhood team (SNT) Tweeted that it had stopped the black Vauxhall Corsa on the A12 at Woodbridge at about 9am on Wednesday, November 28.

After the incident, officers Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and wrote: “Seen driving on #A12 this morning.

“No insurance and no tax. Make sure you keep up with monthly insurance payments. Check the money is coming out your bank #besure #sec165 #seized.”

A day earlier, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a silver car in Woodbridge which had no insurance and an expired MOT.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.