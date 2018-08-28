Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Untaxed car with no insurance seized on A12

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 28 November 2018

Archant

Motorists have been urged to check their monthly payments are coming out of their bank accounts after a car was seized for not having tax or insurance.

Ipswich East safer neighbourhood team (SNT) Tweeted that it had stopped the black Vauxhall Corsa on the A12 at Woodbridge at about 9am on Wednesday, November 28.

After the incident, officers Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and wrote: “Seen driving on #A12 this morning.

“No insurance and no tax. Make sure you keep up with monthly insurance payments. Check the money is coming out your bank #besure #sec165 #seized.”

A day earlier, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a silver car in Woodbridge which had no insurance and an expired MOT.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

4 minutes ago Russell Cook
The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

School pupils, brownies, guides and care home residents have answered the recycling challenge with decorative polar bears and penguins using a huge variety of materials and waste products.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

37 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

14:02 Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its latest food hall outlet.

Honoured RAF veteran joins catering staff at the West Suffolk Hospital

13:58 Russell Cook
Robert Ley MBE in the Time Out Restaurant at the West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

He has been honoured with an MBE and included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

