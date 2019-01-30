‘Never too old to play in the snow!’ Officers sign off shift with a bit of fun after snowfall

Ipswich East police officers had a bit of fun in snow before signing off for the night. Picture: IPSWICH EAST POLICE Archant

Playing games in the snow is perhaps seen as something children love to do more than adults.

But some police officers showed they can also have a bit of light-hearted fun when it snows by signing off for the night by marking out a few letters on the ground.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s Ipswich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Tweeted a picture to show them signing off for the night in the early hours of Wednesday.

The image shows officers to have marked the word “snow” in the ground next to a constabulary van, with officers Tweeting: “Never too old to play in the snow.”

Whether the letters will still be visible come morning is another matter, as snow is expected to continue falling in parts of Suffolk overnight and into the morning.

A yellow Met Office warning is in place until around noon on Wednesday – and indeed was extended to include forthcoming days as well.

Police have already taken to Twitter with a more serious message, warning of “terrible driving conditions” and urging motorists to take care when out on the roads.

