Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Never too old to play in the snow!’ Officers sign off shift with a bit of fun after snowfall

30 January, 2019 - 01:31
Ipswich East police officers had a bit of fun in snow before signing off for the night. Picture: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

Ipswich East police officers had a bit of fun in snow before signing off for the night. Picture: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

Archant

Playing games in the snow is perhaps seen as something children love to do more than adults.

But some police officers showed they can also have a bit of light-hearted fun when it snows by signing off for the night by marking out a few letters on the ground.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s Ipswich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Tweeted a picture to show them signing off for the night in the early hours of Wednesday.

The image shows officers to have marked the word “snow” in the ground next to a constabulary van, with officers Tweeting: “Never too old to play in the snow.”

Whether the letters will still be visible come morning is another matter, as snow is expected to continue falling in parts of Suffolk overnight and into the morning.

A yellow Met Office warning is in place until around noon on Wednesday – and indeed was extended to include forthcoming days as well.

Police have already taken to Twitter with a more serious message, warning of “terrible driving conditions” and urging motorists to take care when out on the roads.

■ Send us your pictures of the snow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists