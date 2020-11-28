Gyms, pools and leisure centres set to reopen under Tier 2 restrictions

The newly-refurbished Waveney Valley Leisure Centre, which will reopen along with other sports facilities on December 2. Picture: PLACES LEISURE Archant

Gyms, pools and leisure centres are set to reopen at the end of the national lockdown - even though being in Tier 2 could put some limits on their activities.

Ipswich Borough Council said staff “expect to reopen Whitton Sports Centre, Fore Street Pool and Crown Pools from December 2” - but added: “We are awaiting publication of the Tier 2 regulations to determine what we will be able to provide at each facility and what restrictions may apply.

“We hope to be able to open our outdoor gyms and tennis courts but are awaiting the detailed regulations before confirming this.”

Gyms and indoor leisure centres are allowed to reopen under Tier 2 restrictions, but exercise classes can only take place outdoors.

Brackenbury Leisure Centre, Deben Leisure Centre, Felixstowe Leisure Centre, Leiston Leisure Centre and Waveney Valley Leisure Centre will also all reopen on December 2.

In a joint statement, councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for leisure, and councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for eperational partnerships, said: “We know that many people have been frustrated by the second closure of our leisure facilities and are keen to get back to their fitness regimes, which has never been more important for our mental and physical wellbeing, so we are really pleased to confirm the re-opening of our leisure centres.

“We want to reassure everyone that there are currently no further closure plans for leisure centres, as these are allowed to remain open under all levels of the government’s tier system, so everyone can continue their fitness regimes throughout.”

Enhanced safety measures and cleaning regimes remain in place, as well as social distancing measures.

This includes new hand sanitiser stations and cleaning stations to wipe down equipment before and after use, new floor and wall signage throughout and repositioned equipment to enable social distancing.

Lowestoft’s Waterlane Leisure Centre remains closed while essential specialised work is carried out, including replacing the equipment and flooring in the gym, upgrading the lighting and adding new flooring in the sports hall as well as repairing showers and decoration throughout.

Work at WaterLane is expected to be completed by February 2021.

For more information, visit the Ipswich Fit and Places Leisure websites.