Eight-year-old to proudly wear his great-grandad’s medals on Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 11:41 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 09 November 2018

Frazer Hardman with great grandad Basil 'Gordon' Catling and great grandmother Joy Catling. Picture: SHARNE HARDMAN

Frazer Hardman with great grandad Basil 'Gordon' Catling and great grandmother Joy Catling. Picture: SHARNE HARDMAN

Youngster Frazer Hardman will attend an Armistice Day service at Christchurch Park this weekend wearing his late great grandad Basil ‘Gordon’ Catling’s medals.

Frazer aged three at Christchurch Park Remembrance event in 2013Frazer aged three at Christchurch Park Remembrance event in 2013

Frazer Hardman, who goes to St Mark’s Catholic Primary School, is very proud of his grandad and great-grandads achievements and enjoys telling people about them.

Sharne Hardman, Frazer’s mother, said: “Frazer has attended a Remembrance Sunday event every year since he was born. He would usually wear my dads medals but this year he will wearing my grandad’s - his great grandad.”

Great-grandad, Basil Catling was in the Royal Air Force from 1944 to 1970.

Mr Catling, who was known as Gordon, worked as rear gunner in the Second World War and received seven medals during his career.

Basil 'Gordon' Catling with his French Legion of Honour medal. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDBasil 'Gordon' Catling with his French Legion of Honour medal. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Including Long Service and Good Conduct, Star Bomber Command, and Defence Medal.

Mrs Hardman, added: “As you can imagine, my grandad’s collection of medals is delightful but his pride and joy was the French Legion of Honour medal which was awarded to him in 2015.”

Basil Catling was extremely proud to receive the medal he told this paper about it in 2015.

He said: “I’m very very proud of my medal. I flew in 30 operations over Europe, night and day. People were amazed to see a Bomber Command with a medal. I never thought I would get one.”

Basil Catling was in the RAF from 1944 to 1970 Picture: SARAH HARDMANBasil Catling was in the RAF from 1944 to 1970 Picture: SARAH HARDMAN

Sadly, the former RAF tail gunner passed away earlier this year at the age of 92.

Sharne revealed: “The reason my son is wearing my grandad’s medals this year is to honour his great grandad and all he done. Frazer thinks wearing these medals is a nice way to remember his grandad.

“He is looking forward to wearing his great grandads medals especially as he knew how pleased Basil was with his French Leigon medal.

Basil Catling was in the RAF from 1944 to 1970 Picture: SARAH HARDMANBasil Catling was in the RAF from 1944 to 1970 Picture: SARAH HARDMAN

“He is so proud to be able to buy a poppy and then talk about his grandad and great grandad.”

