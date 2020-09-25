Hooligan table ranks Ipswich Town fans among best behaved in country

Ipswich Town supporters are among the best behaved in the country, according to new figures Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town supporters remain among the best behaved in the country, according to new figures on banning orders and football-related arrests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

A total of six banning orders were in force for offenders identifying as fans of the Blues at the beginning of the 2019/20 season – three fewer than the same time last year.

The new Home Office figures revealed that four of the six fans banned were men aged between 18 and 34.

No new banning orders were issued for Town fans during the season.

According to the latest statistics, on August 1 this year there were 1,621 football banning orders in force – which represents an 8% decrease compared with those in force on August 1, 2019, echoing the decline since 2011.

Ipswich Town fans watching their team play for the first time at Rochdale's Spotland last season. Picture: PAGEPIX Ipswich Town fans watching their team play for the first time at Rochdale's Spotland last season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Banning orders are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence, and prevent the individual from attending all UK matches.

MORE: Town owner Evans on football’s perfect storm, a potential £10m loss, adjusting budgets and compensation for season ticket holders

Across the four divisions, Stoke City had the highest number of banning orders in force during the Covid-19 hit 2019/20 season (52), while West Ham United were runners-up (51), with Mansfield Town in third with 50.

Sunderland topped the League One banning orders table during 2019/20 with 44 in force, followed by Portsmouth (35), and Bolton Wanderers (33).

Town fans also ranked low in the number of arrests during the 2019/20 season – with only three supporters placed under arrest - down from nine in 2018/19.

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham last season. Fans of the Blues remain among the best behaved in the country Picture PAGEPIX Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham last season. Fans of the Blues remain among the best behaved in the country Picture PAGEPIX

Leeds United were the club with the highest number of supporters arrested (52), followed by Birmingham City (49) and Bolton Wanderers (45) – who topped the League One table.

Of the three Ipswich fans arrested in 2019/20, one was detained for a public disorder offence, one committed a pitch incursion, and another was arrested for possession of pyrotechnics.

MORE: POLL - ‘Play him or sell him’ - Should Downes start this weekend?

Stuart Hayton, club secretary, said: “It is pleasing to see that the number of arrests have reduced and points to the fact that in the main, Portman Road is a safe place to watch football.

“Ipswich Town prides itself in being a family club and we will continue as always to remain vigilant to ensure that the few people who do indulge in anti-social behaviour are soon removed so that all supporters can enjoy a family atmosphere both home and away.”

Arrests by League One Club 2019/20 (23 clubs)

• 1. Bolton Wanderers 45

• 2. Portsmouth 24

• 3= Blackpool 16

• 3= Lincoln 16

• 4. Tranmere Rovers 15

• 5. Coventry City 14

• 6= Doncaster Rovers 9

• 6= Fleetwood 9

• 6= Sunderland 9

• 7= Rotherham United 7

• 7= AFC Wimbledon 7

• 8. Shrewsbury Town 5

• 9= Oxford United 4

• 9= Peterborough United 4

• 10= Accrington Stanley 3

• 10= Ipswich Town 3

• 10= Rochdale 3

• 11= Bristol Rovers 2

• 11= Gillingham 2

• 11= Wycombe Wanderers 2

• 12= Burton Albion 1

• 12= Milton Keynes Dons 1

• 12= Southend United 1