Greater Anglia disruption could cause chaos for Ipswich Town fans

PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 December 2019

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are disrupted again today as Greater Anglia continue to deal with signalling problems Picture: NEIL PERRY

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are disrupted again today as Greater Anglia continue to deal with signalling problems Picture: NEIL PERRY

A reduced train service between Ipswich and Peterborough due to ongoing problems could cause chaos for football fans heading to watch Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town.

The problems, which have been ongoing for much of December, continue to blight the line today - with services again reduced.

So far, the 9.58am service from Ipswich has been cancelled as well as the 11.47am return journey from Peterborough.

The 1.55pm service from Ipswich and the 3.47pm service from Peterborough are also cancelled.

A rail replacement bus service between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough is in operation where trains have been suspended.

For those deciding to head to the match via London, engineering works on the line may also cause delays, with rail replacement buses again in operation.

A full list of affected journeys can be seen here.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

An update on the services is expected to follow within the next six hours.

