Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 March 2019

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Suffolk as forecasters warn strong winds will continue to batter the region.

The warning was put in place Monday evening with Storm Gareth set to bring gusts of up to 50mph throughout Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

With it the blustery weather will bring a sharp drop in temperature, with the mercury falling from a mild 10c to a chilly 3c as we move into the afternoon.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley wrote on twitter: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen late tonight, with gusts of 40-50mph during Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

“A squally cold front will move eastwards across the region between 10am-2pm, after which both the winds and temperature will drop markedly.”

The met office warned the storm could bring disruption to bus and train services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads.

Over the weekend the high winds wrought havoc across the region, with gusts of up to 60mph recorded in some areas.

Storm Gareth is the third named storm of the UK and is expected to last until Friday.

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

'He's got attributes' – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'None of us have any plans to go anywhere else' - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town's 'exciting' future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

