Mapped - all 5,834 crimes reported in Suffolk in one month

PUBLISHED: 08:02 02 November 2019

The map below shows the crimes reported to Suffolk Constabulary in September 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

See what crimes were reported to Suffolk Constabulary in the county in one month - all on one map.

According to figures obtained through the Police Data website, a total of 5,834 crimes were reported to Suffolk Constabulary, an increase of 8% on the same month in 2018 (5,393).

The figures show a 19% rise in 'violence and sexual offences (up from 1,761 to 2,112) and a 78% increase in drugs offences (up from 106 to 189) - but a spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said that these increases were in line with national trends.

From August to September 2019 there has been a decrease of 25% in reports of both anti-social behaviour and shoplifting - figures which the police spokesman said fluctuated seasonally.

"It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work," the spokesman said.

"These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing, to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

"Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.

"The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model last year allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

"We're grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

"Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors."

There is a sudden rise in the number of incident reports that do not include a location - from 39 reports in September 2018 to 1,348 in September 2019.

Almost a quarter of crimes reported didn't have a location in September 2019, but it is not clear if the public or the police did not include the location in the report.

None of the 1,348 reports with no location could be included on the map.

Categories of "other theft" and "other crime" in the police data have also not been included on the map - another 471 reports.

