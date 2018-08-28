Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A mum from Ipswich defied the medical odds not once, but twice, by becoming pregnant after she was told she could not have children.

Nancy Carpenter aged three (left), and her sister Dorothey, Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY Nancy Carpenter aged three (left), and her sister Dorothey, Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Hannah Carpenter was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in 2007 and was told the chances of becoming pregnant naturally were slim.

Over the years Hannah and her husband Mike tried various types of fertility treatment available, including four attempts at IVF, none of which worked.

However, Hannah became pregnant, much to the surprise of her husband and her GP, after joining a fitness class at Gymophobics in Ipswich,

She gave birth to Nancy, now aged three, but was told she would not be able to become pregnant again.

However, Hannah defied the odds by becoming pregnant for a second time with her youngest daughter, Dorothy

Her story impressed gym staff so much she has now won the Gymophobics ‘Inspirational Member of the Year’ category award at the gym chains’ national prize awards in Stoke.

She said: “When I was first diagnosed with PCOS I was devastated. I took it for granted that I would be able to have children. I was always very motherly as a child and I always wanted to have kids.

“Going through the IVF treatment was very difficult. It did work on our second try but I sadly lost the baby. I think my husband found it really hard.

“A friend had to persuade me to take a pregnancy test the first time because I thought there was no point.

“I had to wake my husband up to show him and he couldn’t believe it. I then called my GP and she couldn’t believe it either.”

Hannah said she and Mike felt blessed now that their family was complete.

“I felt really lucky to have one daughter. But, we never knew we would be so lucky to have another” she said.

“I always wanted to have two children so to have them two years apart is perfect.

“Both are happy, healthy girls and we are a happy family. We don’t have any plans to have another child, but who knows what will happen.”