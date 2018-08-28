Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

PUBLISHED: 08:49 26 January 2019

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A mum from Ipswich defied the medical odds not once, but twice, by becoming pregnant after she was told she could not have children.

Nancy Carpenter aged three (left), and her sister Dorothey, Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHYNancy Carpenter aged three (left), and her sister Dorothey, Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Hannah Carpenter was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in 2007 and was told the chances of becoming pregnant naturally were slim.

Over the years Hannah and her husband Mike tried various types of fertility treatment available, including four attempts at IVF, none of which worked.

However, Hannah became pregnant, much to the surprise of her husband and her GP, after joining a fitness class at Gymophobics in Ipswich,

She gave birth to Nancy, now aged three, but was told she would not be able to become pregnant again.

However, Hannah defied the odds by becoming pregnant for a second time with her youngest daughter, Dorothy

Her story impressed gym staff so much she has now won the Gymophobics ‘Inspirational Member of the Year’ category award at the gym chains’ national prize awards in Stoke.

She said: “When I was first diagnosed with PCOS I was devastated. I took it for granted that I would be able to have children. I was always very motherly as a child and I always wanted to have kids.

“Going through the IVF treatment was very difficult. It did work on our second try but I sadly lost the baby. I think my husband found it really hard.

“A friend had to persuade me to take a pregnancy test the first time because I thought there was no point.

“I had to wake my husband up to show him and he couldn’t believe it. I then called my GP and she couldn’t believe it either.”

Hannah said she and Mike felt blessed now that their family was complete.

“I felt really lucky to have one daughter. But, we never knew we would be so lucky to have another” she said.

“I always wanted to have two children so to have them two years apart is perfect.

“Both are happy, healthy girls and we are a happy family. We don’t have any plans to have another child, but who knows what will happen.”

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists