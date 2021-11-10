Byron Lawrence 'looking forward' to getting back on pitch after horror injury

Byron Lawrence broke his leg during Needham Market's game at the weekend - Credit: Ross Halls

Former Ipswich Town player Byron Lawrence is looking forward to getting back onto the football pitch after a serious injury at the weekend.

The Needham Market midfielder broke his fibula, fractured his tibia and dislocated his ankle during a game against Peterborough Sports on Saturday, November 6.

The game was eventually abandoned as a result of the injury which has left Lawrence needing surgery to pin the bones and repair the ankle ligaments.

Lawrence said in a tweet: "I am extremely grateful for the love I have received.

"Everyone at Needham was amazing on Saturday. Thank you to the incredible team physios Bex and Jenks.

You may also want to watch:

"There's no nice place to get the injury I did, but I feel lucky to be part of the Needham family.

"Since Saturday I have been shown so much support, thank you to everyone who has reached out!

"It's been overwhelming and a big thanks to the paramedics on the day and Ipswich Hospital staff who have been class.

"My surgery went well and I'm now at home recovering.

"I'm looking forward to working towards getting back on the pitch, however long that may be."

The club have now also set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £1,000 for Lawrence.