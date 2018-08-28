Final piece of Ipswich Cornhill finally starts to arrive in town centre

Part of the Four Gateways arrives at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Work to complete the final section of the Cornhill revamp in Ipswich has started with the arrival of the first part of the “Four Gateways” artwork which is going up outside Debenhams.

The first section of the new piece of public art arrived on Thursday and was being manoeuvred into position during the day. Eventually it will form a focal point in front of the new Pret a Manger

The arches are due to be fully installed by the end of this month – although there will be no work while the town’s Christmas Tree is being installed on Sunday.

The Cornhill should be fully opened by the time the lights are switched on next Thursday evening – and from then on there are a series of events in the run-up to Christmas.

These include a Christmas Craft Fair for two weeks during the run-up to Christmas Eve which is hoped to bring thousands of shoppers into the town.