Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 14:27 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 22 November 2018

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The four modern, metallic archways record four aspects of life in the town – including Ipswich Town football club, the town’s history, and pioneering Ipswich residents.

The arches were installed at the end of last week and completed on Wednesday night – allowing them to be fully open for the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights on Thursday.

There was a mixed welcome for the new structures – on social media there was criticism saying they looked boring and out of place in the historic town square.

But in the town centre people were reading the plaques on them and welcoming their arrival as a new focal point on the Cornhill – they certainly proved to be a talking point for shoppers!

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

3 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

13:24 Jake Foxford
The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

13:18 Russell Cook
King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

