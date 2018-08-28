Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

The four modern, metallic archways record four aspects of life in the town – including Ipswich Town football club, the town’s history, and pioneering Ipswich residents.

The arches were installed at the end of last week and completed on Wednesday night – allowing them to be fully open for the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights on Thursday.

There was a mixed welcome for the new structures – on social media there was criticism saying they looked boring and out of place in the historic town square.

But in the town centre people were reading the plaques on them and welcoming their arrival as a new focal point on the Cornhill – they certainly proved to be a talking point for shoppers!