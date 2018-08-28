Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No free school for 3,500-home Ipswich development because there is ‘not enough evidence’ for need

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 November 2018

The Ipswich Northern Fringe development will feature 3,500 homes, but no free school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ipswich Northern Fringe development will feature 3,500 homes, but no free school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A bid for a new free school on Ipswich’s 3,500-home Northern Fringe development has been turned down by Westminster education chiefs, claiming there was not enough evidence a school was needed there.

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said the decision was Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said the decision was "nonsense" Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Department for Education last week published its list of successful applicants for free schools across the country in its latest wave of proposals, with the bid for one in Ipswich’s Garden Suburb not having been successful.

The Department for Education said it did not comment on individual cases where bids were unsuccessful, but Suffolk County Council said evaluations were based on the evidence for need, engagement with parents, capacity and capability.

But despite 3,500 homes set to be built for the Garden Suburb development – and no homes or families there to currently engage with, the plans were still rejected.

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, branded the decision “nonsense” and said it was common sense that schools would be needed.

Map of the Northern Fringe DevelopmentMap of the Northern Fringe Development

“There is definitely going to be a need for additional school capacity there as part of the new build,” he said.

“Any idea that 3,500 new homes is not going to bring with it a considerable number of new children without new schooling is nonsense.”

So far, two of the three developers building the scheme have been given planning permission, with Crest Nicholson’s portion of 1,100 homes expected to begin by the end of the year or early in 2019.

The masterplan for the area includes three primary schools and a new secondary school.

As it stands, Crest Nicholson’s contribution includes £5.8million for a primary school and £3.1m towards the high school, while Mersea Homes’ 815 homes area features contributions of £4m and £2.7m for primary and secondary provision respectively.

Planning permission for the third portion has not yet been submitted.

A county council education spokesman said: “Suffolk County Council intends to establish schools in the Ipswich Garden Suburb area when housing development comes forward in the area.

“We anticipate that we will need a new primary school in 2023 but will be reviewing the timescale against the pace of housing completions.”

Seven applications for free schools in wave 12 were submitted from Suffolk, with all seven being unsuccessful.

Opinion: Where is the common sense?

With 3,500 homes on the horizon for Ipswich’s Garden Suburb, it doesn’t take an expert to know that there might be several thousand children there who will need schooling that comes with it.

But that seems to be a fact lost on the Department for Education – it’s not hard to see why the area’s MP has called it “nonsense”.

Yes, the DfE has dozens of applications for a limited pot of cash, and undoubtedly there is need nationwide, but when 3,500 new homes cannot be considered as needing a school it does beg the question as to what level is acceptable in the DfE’s eyes?

Despite the fact that the DfE publishes both a list of applicants in each wave, and the letters sent to the successful bids, a request to see the reasons for refusal have been flatly turned down.

Indeed, the only reason given was that the department did not reveal that information, without any clear explanation as to why.

Given the public interest in schooling for the area, coupled with the fact that all seven of Suffolk’s free school applications in wave 12 were turned down, the level of accountability is nothing short of astonishing. Shouldn’t the public be made aware of why the bids for their local area were not successful?

Sadly, the decision is symptomatic of the state of education as a whole, and the many problems across the board. With such a skewed and baffling assessment of one application, is it any wonder there are problems in other areas too? Teacher workload, recruitment, special needs provision and chronic funding problems are already well versed – perhaps now we are seeing with this one local example just how deep the rot runs.

Topic Tags:

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

25 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

49 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24