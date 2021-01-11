News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Ipswich's Great East Run set to return later this year

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:00 AM January 11, 2021    Updated: 11:03 AM January 11, 2021
Danny Rock (red vest) tracks the early pace-setters at the Great East Run. Rock finished a fine thir

The Great East Run 2020 was cancelled due to coronavirus - Credit: Archant

The organisers of the popular Great East Run in Ipswich have said they are planning to host the next edition of the event later this year.

The 2020 Great East Run, which was due to be held last September, was cancelled as coronavirus restrictions meant it was "impossible" to guarantee participants' safety.

However, the organisers say they are hoping to bring the half-marathon back on Sunday, September 26, if Covid restrictions allow.

The route in previous years has started in Ipswich town centre, made its way out to Freston, before returning to town and finishing at the football club.

Entries for the run are set to open shortly, while runners who were planning to compete in the 2020 race while be allowed to carry their entry over.

Ahead of the race, Great Run organisers have announced a "run away from 2020" challenge, which encourages participants to complete 21 activities - running, jogging or walking - throughout January.

A spokesman for The Great Run Company said: "Now more than ever we need to prioritise our mental and physical health by staying active and supporting others. Lace up your trainers and be part of a great year of running."

People can sign up for the race reminder service here

