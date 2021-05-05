News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Great East Run cancelled for second year after Covid concerns

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:43 AM May 5, 2021   
The Great East Run will return and keen runners will take on the 13.2 mile race. Byline: Sonya Dunca

The Great East Run has been cancelled for a second year due to Covid concerns - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Organisers of the popular Great East Run in Ipswich have made the "difficult decision" to cancel this year's event. 

The half marathon that normally attracts thousands of runners from across Suffolk was meant to take place on Sunday, September 26. 

Organisers posted a statement on the Great East Run website, which said: "We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Great East Run.

"Unfortunately, some specific operational challenges relating to the availability of suppliers, and changes to our wider calendar of events due to the impact of Covid-19, mean we are unable to deliver the event this year."

The route of the run in previous years sees the runners start in Ipswich town centre, before taking them past the Ipswich waterfront, under the Orwell Bridge before a grand finish at Ipswich Town Football Ground. 

This now means the even has been cancelled two years in a row after the 2020 Great East Run, which was due to be held last September, was cancelled as coronavirus restrictions meant it was "impossible" to guarantee participants' safety.

Anyone who entered the event will be given a full refund. 


