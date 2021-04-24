'It looked really bad' - neighbours describe house fire in Ipswich street

Published: 11:05 AM April 24, 2021

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich - Credit: Wojciech Sternik

Neighbours in an Ipswich residential street have told of the moment fire crews arrived to tackle a blaze at a home over Friday night.

The first floor of a property in Hawke Road, near the town's Landseer Park, has been left scorched after a blaze broke out shortly before midnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out at 11.58pm and five engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the scene.

Police officers remained at the scene on Saturday morning - Credit: Archant

A stop to the incident was called by the fire service nearly three hours later at 2.56am.

Police officers remain at the home on Saturday morning, with a cordon being placed in the back garden of the property.

Suffolk police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident and a spokesman confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she heard fire engines arrive at the property at shortly after 11.30pm and was alarmed when she could smell smoke in her son's bedroom.

The first floor has been left scorched by the fire - Credit: Archant

She said she quickly took her child to a relative's house nearby.

She said: "I heard a lot of wood crashing, but I didn't know what it was.

"I got my son out of the house as quick as I could. When I got into his room, I could smell the smoke."

Wojciech Sternik, who lives several doors down from the house, suspected no-one was injured in the blaze as he did not see any paramedics arrive.

He said: "I saw a fire engine turn up. I got back here at around 1am and they were still here - they left at 4am.

"I saw four fire engines and police blocked the road at both ends.

"I know that two people live at the house. There was no ambulance, so I reckon the house was empty.

"It looked really bad."

Another Hawke Road neighbour added: "I saw the fire engines turn up, but I was half asleep.

"The police have been here quite a while."