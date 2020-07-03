E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lockdown could ‘return within weeks’ if social distancing fails on Super Saturday, hospital boss warns

03 July, 2020 - 05:30
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Rachel Edge

Extra NHS staff are being drafted in this weekend with Suffolk hospital chiefs anticipating a spike in A&E demand when drinkers head back to pubs.

Pubs and restaurants are set to re-open under new eased lockdown rules this weekend Picture: ADAM SMYTH/GREENE KINGPubs and restaurants are set to re-open under new eased lockdown rules this weekend Picture: ADAM SMYTH/GREENE KING

Ipswich and Colchester hospital boss Nick Hulme said the easing of lockdown rules, which will see pubs and restaurants reopen on Saturday, is “fragile” and warned that if social distancing rules break down we could risk the virus returning “in a matter of weeks”.

Visits to A&E have plummeted over recent months, but Mr Hulme said his trust is planning for a spike in patients this weekend – and warned social distancing measures rolled out in emergency departments to segregate Covid-19 patients could limit capacity.

Additional staff are being brought in on Saturday evening, with more arriving overnight.

WATCH: 100 days of lockdown – a look back at life during the pandemic

Mr Hulme said not sticking to social distancing rules this weekend could cause a “massive risk” to future freedoms, adding: “We are still in a fragile situation as a country, we are still in a situation where, although the numbers are very low in this part of the world, this is an incredibly tricky virus that does transmit between people very easily.

“Clearly, people will be wanting to go out and enjoy themselves.

“But as ever, it’s about drinking safely, looking after your mates, making sure you are responsible.

“Although the numbers in A&E have been down for the past four months, they can very easily get back to numbers we’ve seen before.”

MORE: More than 15,000 people avoid A&E during coronavirus lockdown

Just under 13,000 people attended A&E across Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in May, down from 22,500 in the same month last year. West Suffolk Hospital’s numbers fell from 7,000 last May to just under 5,000 this year.

A table is wiped clean at a restaurant ahead of the lifting of further lockdown restrictions on Saturday Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireA table is wiped clean at a restaurant ahead of the lifting of further lockdown restrictions on Saturday Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mr Hulme added: “It’s really important to remember the sacrifices we’ve made, remember how difficult that’s been.

“Have that in the back of your mind, because unless we get this right in terms of releasing lockdown, we’re going to be back there in a matter of weeks, as we’ve seen in parts of the country where lockdown has been reintroduced.

“If we want to continue enjoying the freedoms around going out, enjoying ourselves, going to restaurants and going to pubs, we have to realise it is fragile, if people don’t stick to the rules, and drink to excess, and therefore forget about social distancing rules.”

MORE: Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

Leicester became the first city to be put back into lockdown after a spike in cases was detected there.

Mr Hulme said all of Suffolk’s NHS, including the ambulance service and GP surgeries, will be working together to tackle a predicted spike in activity this weekend.

“(The new lockdown freedoms) are fragile if they put more pressure on the NHS, which is still in a sense of recovery.

“We hope our NHS staff will have a very quiet night, and that I’ll be frustrated that we brought them in.

“We’re planning for the worst, which we have been doing throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a plan we hope we don’t have to use.”

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for the latest Suffolk updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More changes to Ipswich town centre as shops prepare for ‘Super Saturday’

Outdoor seating clusters will be introdused in Ipswich town centre as part of the second phase of reopening which starts on Saturday. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

Flynn Downes is contracted to Ipswich Town until 2022, with the club holding the option of a one-year extension. Photo: Pagepix

Dairy farm saves £2,000 a year by heating water with cow muck

Dairy farmer Jonny Crickmore has saved £2,000 a year on his electricity bills by using cow muck to heat his water supplies. Picture: Nick Butcher

Life sentence for attack by 22-year-old with strangulation obsession

Daniel Howes kept a list of women he intended to strangle, including his probation officer, previous solicitor, his aunt and mother Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What will the weather be like on Super Saturday?

Forecasters are predicting a warm and sunny afternoon on Super Saturday in Suffolk and Essex Picture: DENISE BRADLEY