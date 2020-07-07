E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former reporter thanks hospital heroes during pandemic after stroke risk

PUBLISHED: 19:30 07 July 2020

Former EADT reporter Edmund Crosthwaite has thanked Ipswich Hospital staff after suffering from an internal carotid artery dissection Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT

Former EADT reporter Edmund Crosthwaite has thanked Ipswich Hospital staff after suffering from an internal carotid artery dissection Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT

EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT

A former East Anglian Daily Times reporter has thanked hospital heroes after suffering from the signs of an early onset stroke.

Edmund interviewing Team GB Paralympic swimmer, Ryan Crouch Picture: PHIL MORLEYEdmund interviewing Team GB Paralympic swimmer, Ryan Crouch Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Edmund Crosthwaite, who formerly featured in the ‘Sleeping Giants’ football podcast, was diagnosed with an internal carotid artery dissection, which could cause life-threatening strokes.

The 30-year-old, who now works for Network Rail, had developed the small tear on the inner lining of the artery wall which supplies blood to the head and brain.

The condition is the most common form of strokes in young adults, although thanks to the team at Ipswich Hospital, it was identified early - for which he is incredibly grateful. It is commonly treated with a blood thinning medicine called herapin and blood pressure medicine.

Mr Crosthwaite had been suffering with a headache and neck pain on June 12, before his pupils became uneven and he made a call to NHS 111.

Edmund Crosthwaite while working for the East Anglian Daily Times as a senior digital reporter Picture: SIMON PARKEREdmund Crosthwaite while working for the East Anglian Daily Times as a senior digital reporter Picture: SIMON PARKER

He was referred to a video consultation, before being seen face-to-face at Ipswich’s eye clinic, who referred him to the hospital’s ophthalmology team – where he underwent further examinations, blood tests and a CT scan.

But despite initially being given the go ahead to return home in Stowmarket to fiancée Janie, Mr Costhwaite then received a call to return to the hospital immediately.

You may also want to watch:

Specialists analysing his CT scan results had identified an emergency, with consultants from Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge tasked to help him before carrying out an MRI scan.

Five days after developing symptoms, Mr Crosthwaite was allowed to return home, where he continues to recover while further treatment is planned.

Speaking about his ordeal, Mr Crosthwaite said his treatment showed “everything you could want from the NHS”.

He said: “I couldn’t fault it. Ophthalmology, Brantham and Capel wards and everyone who saw me were all brilliant.

“Even with all the extra restrictions and precautions in place due to the pandemic, it always felt like everyone was doing all they could to reassure me and care for me too.

“Everything seemed to work so smoothly for me, right from the start.

“From the call to NHS 111, through to the community eye clinic in Ipswich which first referred me, to all the treatment I received at the hospital.

“It didn’t feel like the pandemic was affecting anything at all, although I’m sure it’s a lot harder for everyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Labour MP pleads guilty to possessing indecent child movie

Eric Joyce outside Ipswich Crown Court Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA

Tom Hunt calls for review of orthopaedic surgery plans in Commons debate

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he remained concerned about the plans Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Opposition to plans for a 5G mast 200m from an Ipswich primary school

A proposal for a 20m high mast on the corner of Woodbridge Road and Belle Vue Road has been submitted Picture: ARCHANT

Former reporter thanks hospital heroes during pandemic after stroke risk

Former EADT reporter Edmund Crosthwaite has thanked Ipswich Hospital staff after suffering from an internal carotid artery dissection Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT

13 Suffolk food and drink businesses still offering home deliveries

The team at Hank's Deli who have been working hard to ensure the people of Suffolk can have food and essentials delivered to their door Picture: Hank's Deli