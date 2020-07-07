Former reporter thanks hospital heroes during pandemic after stroke risk

Former EADT reporter Edmund Crosthwaite has thanked Ipswich Hospital staff after suffering from an internal carotid artery dissection Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT

A former East Anglian Daily Times reporter has thanked hospital heroes after suffering from the signs of an early onset stroke.

Edmund interviewing Team GB Paralympic swimmer, Ryan Crouch Picture: PHIL MORLEY Edmund interviewing Team GB Paralympic swimmer, Ryan Crouch Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Edmund Crosthwaite, who formerly featured in the ‘Sleeping Giants’ football podcast, was diagnosed with an internal carotid artery dissection, which could cause life-threatening strokes.

The 30-year-old, who now works for Network Rail, had developed the small tear on the inner lining of the artery wall which supplies blood to the head and brain.

The condition is the most common form of strokes in young adults, although thanks to the team at Ipswich Hospital, it was identified early - for which he is incredibly grateful. It is commonly treated with a blood thinning medicine called herapin and blood pressure medicine.

Mr Crosthwaite had been suffering with a headache and neck pain on June 12, before his pupils became uneven and he made a call to NHS 111.

Edmund Crosthwaite while working for the East Anglian Daily Times as a senior digital reporter Picture: SIMON PARKER Edmund Crosthwaite while working for the East Anglian Daily Times as a senior digital reporter Picture: SIMON PARKER

He was referred to a video consultation, before being seen face-to-face at Ipswich’s eye clinic, who referred him to the hospital’s ophthalmology team – where he underwent further examinations, blood tests and a CT scan.

But despite initially being given the go ahead to return home in Stowmarket to fiancée Janie, Mr Costhwaite then received a call to return to the hospital immediately.

Specialists analysing his CT scan results had identified an emergency, with consultants from Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge tasked to help him before carrying out an MRI scan.

Five days after developing symptoms, Mr Crosthwaite was allowed to return home, where he continues to recover while further treatment is planned.

Speaking about his ordeal, Mr Crosthwaite said his treatment showed “everything you could want from the NHS”.

He said: “I couldn’t fault it. Ophthalmology, Brantham and Capel wards and everyone who saw me were all brilliant.

“Even with all the extra restrictions and precautions in place due to the pandemic, it always felt like everyone was doing all they could to reassure me and care for me too.

“Everything seemed to work so smoothly for me, right from the start.

“From the call to NHS 111, through to the community eye clinic in Ipswich which first referred me, to all the treatment I received at the hospital.

“It didn’t feel like the pandemic was affecting anything at all, although I’m sure it’s a lot harder for everyone.”