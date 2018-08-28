Armed police raid Ipswich house after suspected firearm offences
PUBLISHED: 19:38 08 November 2018
Archant
Armed police raided an Ipswich house after a man was seen with what was believed to be a firearm.
The incident happened at around 8pm on November 7 with residents reporting a huge police presence at a property on Tern Road.
One resident said she saw three police cars, a dog unit and two armed police vans in attendance.
A search on the property was carried out but no firearm was discovered.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He has subsequently been released and will face no further action.
