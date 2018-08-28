Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Armed police raid Ipswich house after suspected firearm offences

PUBLISHED: 19:38 08 November 2018

Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Armed police raided an Ipswich house after a man was seen with what was believed to be a firearm.

The incident happened at around 8pm on November 7 with residents reporting a huge police presence at a property on Tern Road.

One resident said she saw three police cars, a dog unit and two armed police vans in attendance.

A search on the property was carried out but no firearm was discovered.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been released and will face no further action.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24