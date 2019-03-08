Partly Cloudy

First 'Ipswich in 60' trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 May 2019

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Greater Anglia today officially launches its "Norwich in 90, Ipswich in 60" service, with two fast trains in each direction every weekday between the region and Liverpool Street.

The new fast trains actually travel between Ipswich and London in 55 and 57 minutes - but they are all off-peak, heading to London at 9.33am and 5.33pm and leaving London at 11am and 7pm. They only stop at Ipswich and Norwich - but there is another train stopping at most Intercity stations a few minutes later.

At present the trains will be made up of current Intercity stock with a locomotive and carriages, but these fast services are expected to be among the first trains to use new Stadler Flirt units when they are introduced later in the year.

It will not be possible to run all Intercity trains as fast as these services until the track is upgraded - and Network Rail has still to decide what improvements to make on the Great Eastern Main Line.

