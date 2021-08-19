England cap won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf Ramsey set for auction
- Credit: PA/Lacy Scott & Knight
An England cap won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf Ramsey is set to go under the hammer at a Suffolk auction house next month.
The cap, awarded to England's World Cup-winning manager for his playing appearance for the Three Lions against Yugoslavia in 1950, is being auctioned by Lacy Scott & Knight in Bury St Edmunds on September 10.
It was one of 32 caps won by Sir Alf throughout his England playing career and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.
The 71-year-old cap's current owner acquired it from Sir Alf's wife, Lady Ramsey, when redecorating her home.
Sir Alf managed Ipswich from 1955 to 1963 and was in charge of the First Division-winning team in the 1961-62 season.
You may also want to watch:
He went on to lead England to glory in the 1966 World Cup.
He has a statue outside of Portman Road and one of the stands is named after him in recognition of his service.
Most Read
- 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 2 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
- 3 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
- 4 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
- 5 Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer
- 6 'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
- 8 Flint stuck in car headrest with driver believing it was shot from a catapult
- 9 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
- 10 Opinion: 'Banksy’s street art is still art – and we should respect it'
Sir Alf died in 1999 at the age of 79 and was buried at Old Ipswich Cemetery.