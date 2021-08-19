News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
England cap won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf Ramsey set for auction

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:46 AM August 19, 2021   
The England cap Sir Alf Ramsey won against Yugoslavia in 1950 is set for auction in Bury St Edmunds

The England cap Sir Alf Ramsey won against Yugoslavia in 1950 is set for auction in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA/Lacy Scott & Knight

An England cap won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf Ramsey is set to go under the hammer at a Suffolk auction house next month.

The cap, awarded to England's World Cup-winning manager for his playing appearance for the Three Lions against Yugoslavia in 1950, is being auctioned by Lacy Scott & Knight in Bury St Edmunds on September 10.

It was one of 32 caps won by Sir Alf throughout his England playing career and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

It was one of 32 caps won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf

It was one of 32 caps won by Ipswich Town legend Sir Alf - Credit: Lacy Scott & Knight

The 71-year-old cap's current owner acquired it from Sir Alf's wife, Lady Ramsey, when redecorating her home.

Sir Alf managed Ipswich from 1955 to 1963 and was in charge of the First Division-winning team in the 1961-62 season.

He went on to lead England to glory in the 1966 World Cup.

Sir Alf Ramsey statue, Portman road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Alf Ramsey's statue outside Portman Road - Credit: Archant

He has a statue outside of Portman Road and one of the stands is named after him in recognition of his service.

Sir Alf died in 1999 at the age of 79 and was buried at Old Ipswich Cemetery.

