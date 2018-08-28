Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

PUBLISHED: 11:23 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 November 2018

Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Former Ipswich captain Matt Holland (right) celebrates with Darren Ambrose. The former Town skipper is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PA ARCHIVEFormer Ipswich captain Matt Holland (right) celebrates with Darren Ambrose. The former Town skipper is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Holland, who made more than 300 appearances for the Blues from 1997 to 2003, will join Butcher and Hamilton at the event for the first time.

The evening promises to be lively and entertaining as the three Town legends share anecdotes about their time at Portman Road.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly so the theatre is advising to book early to avoid disappointment.

A limited number of places, costing £15, are also available after the show to meet the players for a drink.

Bryan Hamilton will join Holland and Butcher at the event Picture: STEPHEN WALLERBryan Hamilton will join Holland and Butcher at the event Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Former Town and England captain Butcher spent ten years at Portman Road, winning the Uefa Cup with the Blues in 1981.

Hamilton made more than 150 appearances in his Town career, scoring 43 goals.

An Evening with Ipswich Town Football Club Legends at the Theatre Royal takes place on Thursday, January 17, at 7.30pm.

For more information and to book, visit www.theatreroyal.org/shows/an-evening-with-ipswich-town-football-club-legends-2/

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

