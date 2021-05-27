Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2021

The trade body aiming to attract visitors to Ipswich and the surrounding area has launched a new strategy to try to tap into the short-break market in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

All About Ipswich, the area's Direct Marketing Organisation (DMO), is hoping that a range of projects will help attract new visitors to the area.

Hotels, restaurants, and attractions have been badly hit by the pandemic - but with most people being unable to go on holiday abroad, there are hopes that people can be attracted to areas like Ipswich.

To help visitors and tourists safely return to Ipswich and Suffolk whilst supporting local businesses, All About Ipswich has set out a series of projects including developing campaigns that attract domestic tourists to Ipswich, and working with the Ipswich Vision to attract visitors and celebrate the town’s heritage, arts and culture.

It also wants to work with cultural organisations under the "We are Ipswich" banner to attract visitors - and support Ipswich Central's programme of events on the Cornhill.





Professor Dave Muller, chair of All About Ipswich, said: “I am really pleased to release our new Business Strategy. Tourism and attracting visitors is vital for our county town. Ipswich is the ideal place in which to stay and explore our beautiful county – whilst having its own excellent array of attractions and things to do with theatres, museums, restaurants and festivals.”

Sarah Holmes, chief executive of New Wolsey Theatre, said: “All About Ipswich has been hugely influential for us with their large following of people who are interested in Ipswich.

"For us at the New Wolsey Theatre, All About Ipswich has been a great tool for us to promote everything we’re doing and have to offer.”

Oliver Paul, director of Suffolk Food Hall and chair of Shotley Tourism Group, added: "All About Ipswich is a progressive enabler to develop the local visitor economy; as are all the DMOs in the region.

"This is done by promoting local businesses, raising awareness of the wider offering, and getting Ipswich and Suffolk into the immediate thoughts of potential visitors.”