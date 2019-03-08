Partly Cloudy

Nail salon to hold charity evening on Saturday to support Ipswich cancer sufferer Harrison Farrow

PUBLISHED: 10:07 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 09 March 2019

Harrison Farrow with his family looking to raise awareness for Harrison's rare form of cancer and supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Harrison Farrow with his family looking to raise awareness for Harrison's rare form of cancer and supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A nail salon in Ipswich town centre is to hold a fundraising evening on Saturday night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Harrison Farrow, 17, is fighting a very rare form of Cancer Picture: RACHEL EDGEHarrison Farrow, 17, is fighting a very rare form of Cancer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Luxurious Nail and Beauty in Tower Street will host the event from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday March 9.

The event will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that store owner Sharon Bird first became aware of after hearing about Ipswich teenager Harrison Farrow’s battle with a rare form of cancer.

Harrison, 18, lives with plasmablastic non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer which is believed to be the first case of its kind in the world for ten years.

The Teenage Cancer Trust has been instrumental in Harrison’s treatment, with Harrison having stayed at their facilities while undergoing chemotherapy.

“Myself and my team were very touched by Fiona [Harrison’s mother] and Harrison’s story and we had not heard of The Teenage Cancer Trust before,” Mrs Bird said. “As cancer is very close to my heart I felt this was a charity that we could help.”

A selection of pop-up retail stalls will fill the salon, in addition to entertainment and refreshments.

Those attending are asked to make a £5 donation.

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

'It was utterly terrifying': Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

'We are in a rut' – Needham Market boss Wilkins

Needham's Gareth Heath, left, who will return after illness for the visit of Tamworth. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Home Secretary urged to halt deportation of Suffolk asylum seeker over daughter's FGM threat

Home Secretary Sajid Javid Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Bury St Edmunds look to overcome Redruth to soar into the top six

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE

Weather - expect sunshine, rain and wind this weekend

Mixed weather is forecast for over the weekend Picture: JANE BLOOM
