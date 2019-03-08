Nail salon to hold charity evening on Saturday to support Ipswich cancer sufferer Harrison Farrow

Harrison Farrow with his family looking to raise awareness for Harrison's rare form of cancer and supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A nail salon in Ipswich town centre is to hold a fundraising evening on Saturday night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrison Farrow, 17, is fighting a very rare form of Cancer Picture: RACHEL EDGE Harrison Farrow, 17, is fighting a very rare form of Cancer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Luxurious Nail and Beauty in Tower Street will host the event from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday March 9.

The event will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that store owner Sharon Bird first became aware of after hearing about Ipswich teenager Harrison Farrow’s battle with a rare form of cancer.

Harrison, 18, lives with plasmablastic non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer which is believed to be the first case of its kind in the world for ten years.

The Teenage Cancer Trust has been instrumental in Harrison’s treatment, with Harrison having stayed at their facilities while undergoing chemotherapy.

“Myself and my team were very touched by Fiona [Harrison’s mother] and Harrison’s story and we had not heard of The Teenage Cancer Trust before,” Mrs Bird said. “As cancer is very close to my heart I felt this was a charity that we could help.”

A selection of pop-up retail stalls will fill the salon, in addition to entertainment and refreshments.

Those attending are asked to make a £5 donation.