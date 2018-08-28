Rain

Man admits having child porn on computer

PUBLISHED: 18:57 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:57 22 November 2018

Scales of justice

Scales of justice

Archant

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday was Joseph Franey, 62, of London Road, Ipswich, who admitted one offence of making indecent images of children.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting said police officers who went to Franey’s home in April seized a computer tower and a USB stick.

When the equipment was examined it was found to contain, on a scale of A to C with level A being the most serious, nine still images and one film at level A, 16 level B still images and 190 still images and one film at level C.

Franey was given a 16 week prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend an accredited sex offenders programme. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years and to pay £340 costs.

The court heard that Franey had a previous conviction in 2003 for gross indecency with a child.

Steven Dyble for Franey said his client hadn’t deliberately searched for indecent images of children and had immediately deleted them when they appeared.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

30 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

