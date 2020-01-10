E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man admits causing unlawful wounding at Suffolk hotel

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich man who had a knife at a Suffolk hotel will be sentenced later this month after a medical report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday (January 10) was 50-year-old Mark Aitkens, of Gorse Road, Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded guilty to an offence of unlawful wounding on March 29 last year and having an article with a blade, namely a kitchen knife, at Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge, on the same date.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Aitkens, said there had been a significant improvement in her client's health since his last court appearance and she requested an up-to-date medical report to be prepared on him.

Adjourning sentence until January 22, Judge Rupert Overbury told Aitkens: "I'd like to know about the issue of dangerousness because it might affect the length and type of sentence. By the sentencing hearing I will have further information from the doctors treating you about what sort of sentence I should pass."

Aitkens was remanded in custody and will appear via a video link for the sentencing hearing.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams store closures start today – how do you think retailer can survive?

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month Picture: ARCHANT

Weekend of rail delays as buses replace trains

Buses are replacing trains on several Greater Anglia services this weekend. Picture: JOHN DAY

Man admits causing unlawful wounding at Suffolk hotel

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

What can be done to save the high street? One community shares their ideas

There is an abundance of empty units in North Street, but businesses are also opening up there Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Chemical incident’ at swimming pool sparks huge emergency response

Suffolk fire and ambulance crews were called to a chemical incident near Newmarket. Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists