Man admits causing unlawful wounding at Suffolk hotel

An Ipswich man who had a knife at a Suffolk hotel will be sentenced later this month after a medical report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday (January 10) was 50-year-old Mark Aitkens, of Gorse Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of unlawful wounding on March 29 last year and having an article with a blade, namely a kitchen knife, at Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge, on the same date.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Aitkens, said there had been a significant improvement in her client's health since his last court appearance and she requested an up-to-date medical report to be prepared on him.

Adjourning sentence until January 22, Judge Rupert Overbury told Aitkens: "I'd like to know about the issue of dangerousness because it might affect the length and type of sentence. By the sentencing hearing I will have further information from the doctors treating you about what sort of sentence I should pass."

Aitkens was remanded in custody and will appear via a video link for the sentencing hearing.