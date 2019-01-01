E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies causing death of motorcyclist Jake Page

PUBLISHED: 16:58 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 10 December 2019

Jake Page, 19, who was tragically killed on his motorbike following a crash in Sudbury. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A man has denied causing the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist in west Suffolk and will face a trial next year.

Colin Humphrey, 30, of Sycamore Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Humphrey is accused of causing the death of Jake Page following a crash around 6.40pm on Melford Road in Sudbury on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Keen motorcyclist Mr Page, from Great Waldingfield, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries following the collision, but later died.

The road was closed in both directions for more than five hours while crash investigators worked at the scene and finally reopened at midnight.

Humphrey spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the short Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing.

Judge David Goodin released Humphrey on unconditional bail to appear on June 15 for his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial is expected to last four to five days.

Paying tribute following the crash, Mr Page's family issued a tribute which read: "He was a very much loved son to Jason and Joanne and brother to Jemma.

"Jake was so full of life, always happy, loved his family, his dogs and his friends.

"He had many passions in life, but his biggest were the gym which he attended nearly every day without fail, and his motorbike, which he couldn't wait to get out on as soon as the sun was shining."

The family added that they had received many messages of support following the tragedy.

"We have been completely flooded with messages telling us how loving, funny, caring, outgoing and positive he was," they said.

"Jake's life had just begun and he was truly starting to shine brighter than ever, he was taken far too soon from us."

Tributes were also paid over social media channels at the time, including from Zest gym in Sudbury where Mr Page was a member.

A post on the Zest gym Facebook page from an instructor at the time read: "Our thoughts go out to all of Jake Page's friends and family.

"One of the loveliest gym members I had the pleasure of knowing."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

