Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 November 2018

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

The 12-year-old girl had been asleep on a sofa when her mother saw Janis Senjonovs touching her inappropriately, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said the defendant, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, had touched the girl over her clothing.

Senjonovs, 32, of no fixed address, admitted sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in September.

The court heard he had been living in Ipswich at the time of the offence.

In addition to being jailed Senjonovs was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years and he was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim of the assault and her family.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said Senjonovs had no previous convictions and had expressed remorse.

He said as he had been in custody since his arrest in September he would be released from custody almost immediately.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

