Is Russell our longest reader? An EADT fan for over 80 years!

Mr Russell Whipps said he considers himself a true Suffolk lad, and has read the EADT since he was five years old. - Credit: Archant / Russell Whipps

A man who has lived in Suffolk all his life has been reading the East Anglian Daily Times for over eight decades.

Russell Whipps from the Alexandra area of Ipswich said he has been reading the EADT since he was just five years old.

He will turn 88 in February, meaning he has read the newspaper for almost 83 years, besting Rushmere resident Laura Worne, who has been an avid reader for 72 years.

Russell Whipps, 87, said he considers himself a “true Suffolk lad.”

Born in 1935, Russell was the middle son of his parents, Alec and Marjory Whipps (nee Brooker).

He was born in Fressingfield, but the family relocated to Campsea Ashe when his father found a job in Pettistree. Russell’s youngest brother, Gerald, arrived in 1939. His older brother, Derek, was born in 1933.

In 1940, the family were forced to leave their home when a bomb hit the row of rail workers’ houses where they lived.

“Gerald was nearly killed,” remembered Russell. “He was only one, and he was out in the garden in the pram. A neighbour told my mother she had heard two bombs drop, so mother brought him inside.

“A few minutes later, and Gerald would have been hit.”

The neighbour herself was killed, but she saved Gerald’s life.

The back view of the row of houses in Campsea Ashe where the family was living until two bombs struck. - Credit: Russell Whipps

The front view of the houses in Campsea Ashe where Gerald was nearly killed. The row of houses was called Station Terrace, and had been built for rail workers. The Whipps family lived at number four, the house on the left. - Credit: Russell Whipps

Russell Whipps has been committing his memories of Suffolk to paper since 2003. - Credit: Archant

Russell Whipps got his first job serving petrol at Potters Garage aged 15. - Credit: Russell Whipps

With their house completely destroyed, the Whipps were provided with a council house in Ufford six months later, and Russell has fond memories of their time here.

Since 2003, Russell has been working to commit his memories of growing up in Suffolk to paper.

“We all used to go to Sunday school,” he said. “Derek and I used to pump the church organ on a Sunday at the 10 o’clock service, and then again at 6 o’clock in the evening.”

The children learned to swim in the River Deben, and had their “own part” of the river where it ran through Ufford.

Russell said he learned to read early, from helping the newsagents to collect the week's money and delivering newspapers.

“I used to have a sneak preview of the Radio Times,” he said.

In 1950, Russell left school and found his first job serving petrol at Potters Garage, where he remembers a gallon of petrol cost half a crown, two shillings and sixpence.

Later, he remembers watching BBC One, the only channel, on the family’s new black and white television set.

Now, Russell enjoys sharing his memories of a life in Suffolk with his son, Barry, and grandsons, Lewis and Toby.

