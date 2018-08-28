Heavy Rain

Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 November 2018

Jane Hunt

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who was being investigated by police for downloading child porn told police officers he would “break the legs of anyone who watched that type of stuff”, a court has heard.

Matthew King said the words when he initially denied viewing indecent images of children when officers executed a search warrant at his Nacton Road home on November 14 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

King, 26, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work and to attend a programme aimed at reducing the risk of future offending.

He was also given a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Lindsay Cox, prosecuting, said that when phones and computer equipment seized from King were analysed, 44 indecent images and 13 movies were found in the highest level A category as well as 79 images and 16 movies in category B and 107 images and one movie in the lowest level C category.

Joanne Eley, for King, said her client was keen to receive help from the probation service.

