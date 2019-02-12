Heavy Rain

Ipswich mayor to honour International Women’s Day on community radio

PUBLISHED: 21:02 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 06 March 2019

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley will join an all-female community radio team on Friday to celebrate International Women's Day. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Nicole Drury/IBC

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley will join ICR FM on Friday in bringing its listeners a day full of empowering hits to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

The station will be run entirely by women from 7am to midnight on Friday, March 8, with the mayor joining the drive time team in the late afternoon.

Celebrations begin on the Friday Breakfast show, filling a two hour slot with 100 years of female pop alongside University of Suffolk vice chancellor Helen Langton.

Guests from the Ipswich Girl Guides, the Women’s Institute and Music in Felixstowe will also make their voices heard on the airwaves throughout the day.

Other guests include violinist Nicola Loud, who won BBC’s Young Musician of the Year award in 1990, and economic sociologist Dr Olumide Adisa.

Izzy Lane, director of programming for the day, said: “We’re delighted by the support and enthusiasm for the line-up.

“We encourage everyone to tune in and help us celebrate the day with music.”

March 8 has been a day of recognition for the women’s rights movement since 1914, when German women rallied together in support for women’s sufferage.

The day was later adopted in 1975 - International Women’s Year - by the United Nations.

