Three men arrested and bailed in connection with theft of two sheep

PUBLISHED: 15:08 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 May 2020

The two sheep were stolen from Poplar farm in Tuddenham St Martin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two sheep were stolen from Poplar farm in Tuddenham St Martin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Three men have been arrested and bailed in connection with theft of two sheep from their field in Tuddenham St Martin – the remains of which were found in a nearby village.

The owner of the sheep, Becki Spry, was reduced to tears when she discovered two of her 100-strong flock had been captured and slaughtered in the early hours of Monday, April 13.

One of the stolen sheep was Becki’s pet named Sarah and was 10 years old, while the second stolen ewe had just recently given birth at the family-run Poplar farm.

They were both taken from Fynn Lane in Tuddenham, where they were out grazing and their remains were later found in a front garden in Grundisburgh.

Suffolk police arrested the three men from Ipswich on Wednesday May 6 at around 7.50am.

Two 37-year-old men and a 23-year-old man, all from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The men have all now been bailed to return to police on June 3.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20988/20.

MORE: Police warn of devastating impact of sheep rustling in Suffolk

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

