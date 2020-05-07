Three men arrested and bailed in connection with theft of two sheep

The two sheep were stolen from Poplar farm in Tuddenham St Martin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Three men have been arrested and bailed in connection with theft of two sheep from their field in Tuddenham St Martin – the remains of which were found in a nearby village.

The owner of the sheep, Becki Spry, was reduced to tears when she discovered two of her 100-strong flock had been captured and slaughtered in the early hours of Monday, April 13.

One of the stolen sheep was Becki’s pet named Sarah and was 10 years old, while the second stolen ewe had just recently given birth at the family-run Poplar farm.

They were both taken from Fynn Lane in Tuddenham, where they were out grazing and their remains were later found in a front garden in Grundisburgh.

Suffolk police arrested the three men from Ipswich on Wednesday May 6 at around 7.50am.

Two 37-year-old men and a 23-year-old man, all from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The men have all now been bailed to return to police on June 3.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20988/20.

