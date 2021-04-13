Ipswich man wins Morris Minor classic car after buying £9 raffle ticket

Published: 9:11 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 9:32 AM April 13, 2021

Matthew Sudgen with his new Morris Minor, which he won in a raffle - Credit: Bridge Classic Cars

An Ipswich man thought he was the victim of a practical joke after being told he had won a classic car in a raffle held by a Suffolk firm.

Bridge Classic Cars, a family-run restoration company based in Pettistree, has been hosting a series of raffle-style competitions since the coronavirus lockdown last year.

One of its latest raffles was for a turquoise 1949 Morris Minor ‘MM’ Lowlight, which was first registered in Ipswich, with entries costing £9 each.

Matthew Sudgen won the competition after only purchasing a single ticket - and did not believe it when he found his name had been picked in the draw.

He said: "I didn't realise at first that I had won, so when they called me I thought it was a wind-up. I only bought one ticket - it was incredible.

"It's brilliant to drive. It's very rustic and very different to drive than modern cars.

"I'd never driven a classic car before, so it's great."



