E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place 'by next winter'

PUBLISHED: 16:31 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 21 January 2020

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has said he is encouraged by plans to solve the town's Orwell Bridge closure problems - and is hopeful some solutions will be in place before next winter.

Tom Hunt said he was buoyed by a meeting with Highways England. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONSTom Hunt said he was buoyed by a meeting with Highways England. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Mr Hunt met with Highways England on Tuesday morning, where they discussed the soon-to-be-published Orwell Bridge aerodynamic study report.

While unable to reveal any of the report's details because of confidentiality clauses, he did confirm it contained recommendations both short term and long term.

READ MORE: Highways England launches Orwell Bridge study

He said: "I was pretty encouraged by the meeting.

"There are some short term solutions they have and long term solution they have as well.

"They seem to be pretty determined to try and do something, and hopefully do something that certainly by next winter we are not in a position to have to close the bridge to all vehicles in high winds."

He added: "I am determined to do what I can - I have tabled a parliamentary question last week.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to be part of a positive story about things being delivered that improve people's lives."

Highways England is expected to present its report to Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday next week.

The nine month aerodynamic study was carried out in partnership with City, University of London experts from October 2018, and included work assessing safe wind speeds for vehicles to cross the bridge, whether high-sided vehicles could be segregated and whether wind barriers could be added.

The report was due to be presented last Autumn, but has so far yet to materialise.

READ MORE: Highways England begins traffic-calming tests at Copdock

Estimated figures from Ipswich Central, which looks after business interests in the town, suggests that a bridge closure costs the town's economy £1million per day.

The town also becomes gridlocked with motorists reporting journeys just a handful of miles taking several hours.

While the details of the report are not yet clear, other recommendations could include measures around diversion routes, segregating traffic, more efficient traffic signals and diverting vehicles off the A14 sooner.

A recent spate of closures and delays on the A14 have also re-ignited questions about investment in junctions around Ipswich, with Copdock in particular a key pinch point where it meets the A12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

League One rivals show interest in Ipswich defender Donacien

Janoi Donacien pictured during Town's goaless draw with Gillingham at Portman Road on Boxing Day Photo: ROSS HALLS

Blackpool bring in a star striker as Sunderland strengthen further - every League One deal completed in the January window

Blackpool have signed Gary Madine from Cardiff City. Picture: BLACKPOOLFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists