Ipswich murder trial jury sworn-in
PUBLISHED: 13:56 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 27 November 2018
Archant
A jury has been sworn-in in the trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.
The panel was selected out of 60 potential jurors on Monday and sworn in today (Tuesday).
Prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC is expected to open the case, which is expected to last up to February 15, next week
Before Ipswich Crown Court are Aristote Yenge, 22, of no fixed address, Adebayo Amusa, 19, of Sovereign Road in Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, Isaac Calver, 18, of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who are also accused of murder.
All six defendants have been charged with acting together in the murder of Mr Spencer-Aitkens, 17, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, on June 2.
Mr Spencer-Aitkens died in Packard Avenue and his funeral was attended by hundreds of people.
