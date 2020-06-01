Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:09 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 01 June 2020
Picture: SHAUN KING
Firefighters have been sent to a serious fire in Ipswich this afternoon.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road shortly before 12.45pm on Monday after a fire broke out near a property.
A spokesman for the service confirmed that the fire had spread from a fence to two sheds, a garage and some vehicles.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
Two crews from Princes Street were sent to the scene.
A stop was called on the fire at 1.20pm.
