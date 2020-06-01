E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:09 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 01 June 2020

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

Picture: SHAUN KING

Firefighters have been sent to a serious fire in Ipswich this afternoon.

Huge plumes of smoke have been spotted in Nacton Road, near to the junction with Felxistowe Road in Ipswich this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KINGHuge plumes of smoke have been spotted in Nacton Road, near to the junction with Felxistowe Road in Ipswich this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road shortly before 12.45pm on Monday after a fire broke out near a property.

A spokesman for the service confirmed that the fire had spread from a fence to two sheds, a garage and some vehicles.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Two crews from Princes Street were sent to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a fire in Ipswich, Nacton Road, this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KINGFirefighters are battling a fire in Ipswich, Nacton Road, this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING

A stop was called on the fire at 1.20pm.

Ipswich fire crews are battling a building blaze in Nacton Road, near the junction with Felixstowe Road. Picture: SHAUN KINGIpswich fire crews are battling a building blaze in Nacton Road, near the junction with Felixstowe Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homes, cafe and clubhouse go-ahead for golf complex revamp

An artist's impression of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club's planned new clubhouse Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24