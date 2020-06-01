Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING Picture: SHAUN KING

Firefighters have been sent to a serious fire in Ipswich this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Huge plumes of smoke have been spotted in Nacton Road, near to the junction with Felxistowe Road in Ipswich this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING Huge plumes of smoke have been spotted in Nacton Road, near to the junction with Felxistowe Road in Ipswich this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road shortly before 12.45pm on Monday after a fire broke out near a property.

A spokesman for the service confirmed that the fire had spread from a fence to two sheds, a garage and some vehicles.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Two crews from Princes Street were sent to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a fire in Ipswich, Nacton Road, this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING Firefighters are battling a fire in Ipswich, Nacton Road, this afternoon. Picture: SHAUN KING

A stop was called on the fire at 1.20pm.

Ipswich fire crews are battling a building blaze in Nacton Road, near the junction with Felixstowe Road. Picture: SHAUN KING Ipswich fire crews are battling a building blaze in Nacton Road, near the junction with Felixstowe Road. Picture: SHAUN KING