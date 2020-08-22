Morrisons donates food to new Ipswich foodbank

The foodbank at Nansen Road Baptist Church has provided vital support to people during the pandemic Picture: DENISE GIBBONS DENISE GIBBONS

A new foodbank in Ipswich has helped 60 families in the town - with a little help from supermarket giant Morrisons.

The foodbank at Nansen Road Baptist Church was formed in April by local resident Denise Gibbons and fellow churchgoers, aiming to help the vulnerable and the homeless through coronavirus lockdown.

Beginning as a small-scale delivery service supported by the church, the foodbank instead now hosts drop-in food markets in the church grounds where people can come and collect what they need. It has so far helped as many as 60 families.

Mrs Gibbons, who works part-time as a hairdresser, said: “It makes you feel so good knowing that the work you are doing is helping people.

“At the beginning of the pandemic it was meant to be a way of both helping people who were struggling financially, but also those struggling through isolation. When we delivered to elderly people we really were the first people they had seen in so long.

“I originally aimed at helping one or two families through the church, but it soon grew to more than 30 and we kept getting more people coming forward who were struggling.”

The foodbank has received significant support from the Morrisons supermarket in Boss Hall Road, with the store having donated thousands of pounds worth of food since its launch.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the supermarket has donated more than £10million worth of food to help meet rising demands in foodbanks nationwide and has ramped up production at its foodmaking centres.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “At Morrisons, we want to play our full part in feeding the nation and ensure nobody gets left behind.

“This foodbank is a lifeline for the most vulnerable in our community and we’re pleased to be able to help with donations whenever we can.”

Mrs Gibbons added: “Morrisons have honestly been amazing. I first saw a post on social media where they were looking for a foodbank to support, and after our first meeting they filled my car with four trolleys full of high-quality, good food.”

The foodbank will be hosting its final market on Thursday, September 2 at 3pm – as volunteers continue their return to work and Morrisons reduce their support.