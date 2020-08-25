Ipswich park and ride prepares to welcome back its passengers

Ipswich Park and Ride has resumed after almost six months.. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Park and Ride services are to resume from Tuesday morning, September 1, for the first time since the nation went into lockdown in March.

The same timetable as before will operate on the services from Copdock and Martlesham and give cross-Ipswich links to the town centre and hospital.

Passengers will have to wear face coverings while on the buses, and the reduced number of passengers is expected to allow the services to be run with normal levels of social distancing.

At Copdock only part of the car park will be available, with about 100 spaces available near the park and ride terminal. This is because the rest of the parking area is being used by the test and trace team on the site.

Fares remain the same – but all passengers will have to pay with a contactless card or a First Group M Ticket – there will be no ability to pay by cash on the buses. First Eastern Counties say there will be enhanced cleaning on the buses and terminals throughout the day.