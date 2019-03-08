Parkrunners advised to take hot weather precautions ahead of scorching Saturday

Runners set off at the start of the Great Cornard parkrun, which could be exeptionally hot today Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

With temperatures set to top 30C this weekend in Suffolk and Essex, parkrunners will need to take a little more care than usual.

Runners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, who may enjoy cooler temperatures by the coast on Saturday Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK Runners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, who may enjoy cooler temperatures by the coast on Saturday Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Forecasters are predicting the further west you are in the region the higher the mercury is likely to rise.

We could see temperatures as high as 33C today as the east of England and London are set to be the hottest parts of the country.

This means thousands of people turning up for a parkrun could be running in higher temperatures than they are used to.

Graham Rodgers, a volunteer with Ipswich parkrun, said: "Fortunately, parkrun starts at 9am before the sun has had time to heat things up.

"Hydrate well before and after the run, consider wearing lighter colour clothing and a running hat.

"Most importantly, listen to your body and have fun."

Mr Rodgers added: "Also remember, it is okay to walk."

The previous high temperature in the region in 2019 was 28.1C which was recorded at Santon Downham on June 2.

The estimates for today are not far off the highest ever temperature on record for the UK for June, which was 35.6C and was recorded in 1976.

However, coastal areas won't quite see the same highs this weekend with temperatures of only around 23C or 24C possible there.

Despite the disparity in temperatures forecasters still believe there will be plenty of sunshine on offer.

