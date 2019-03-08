Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parkrunners advised to take hot weather precautions ahead of scorching Saturday

PUBLISHED: 21:37 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 28 June 2019

Runners set off at the start of the Great Cornard parkrun, which could be exeptionally hot today Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Runners set off at the start of the Great Cornard parkrun, which could be exeptionally hot today Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

With temperatures set to top 30C this weekend in Suffolk and Essex, parkrunners will need to take a little more care than usual.

Runners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, who may enjoy cooler temperatures by the coast on Saturday Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOKRunners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, who may enjoy cooler temperatures by the coast on Saturday Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Forecasters are predicting the further west you are in the region the higher the mercury is likely to rise.

We could see temperatures as high as 33C today as the east of England and London are set to be the hottest parts of the country.

This means thousands of people turning up for a parkrun could be running in higher temperatures than they are used to.

Graham Rodgers, a volunteer with Ipswich parkrun, said: "Fortunately, parkrun starts at 9am before the sun has had time to heat things up.

"Hydrate well before and after the run, consider wearing lighter colour clothing and a running hat.

You may also want to watch:

"Most importantly, listen to your body and have fun."

Mr Rodgers added: "Also remember, it is okay to walk."

The previous high temperature in the region in 2019 was 28.1C which was recorded at Santon Downham on June 2.

The estimates for today are not far off the highest ever temperature on record for the UK for June, which was 35.6C and was recorded in 1976.

However, coastal areas won't quite see the same highs this weekend with temperatures of only around 23C or 24C possible there.

Despite the disparity in temperatures forecasters still believe there will be plenty of sunshine on offer.

For more information on Ipswich parkrun or the nearest parkrun event to you, visit the parkrun website.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holland wins Stowmarket Friday Five title just hours after a marathon victory

The first three home at this evening's Stowmarket Fridey Five, from left: Alex Gladley (runner-up), Adam Holland (winner) and Andrew Southwood (third). Picture: CARL MARSTON

International learning festival held in Suffolk is ‘incredible’ success

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Training the engineers of tomorrow in Colchester

Unveiling the MAN engine outside the entrance to the Paxman Academy: Brian Markham – The Sigma Trust, Carol Anne Moffat – Headteacher Paxman Academy, Mark Pincomber – Essex County Council, Jeff Brindle - CEO The Sigma Trust, Paul Crossley MAN Energy Solutions, Councillor Gooding, Mark Bailey – Director Barnes Construction, Andrew Lawrence – Essex County Council, Kevin Tyrell – Barnes Construction, Charles Coulson – Concertus and Ian Lambert – Pick Everard. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Keep up with Friday’s breaking news here

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clacton pair jailed after threatening to shoot shopkeeper and ‘burn him with acid’

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists