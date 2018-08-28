Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

World’s fattest man facing jail over ‘mobility scooter shoplifting spree’ wants to return to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:05 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 08 November 2018

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason in his specially adapted home in Ravenswood, Ipswich, back in 2006 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason in his specially adapted home in Ravenswood, Ipswich, back in 2006 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A former Ipswich postman once named the world’s fattest man is accused of shoplifting in the US – and allegedly stashed items such as Star Wars toys in his mobility scooter.

And once Paul Mason has faced an American court for the alleged incident at a Walmart store, which could see him jailed, it’s understood he wants to return to Suffolk for an operation on the NHS.

The 57-year-old – once pulled from his Ipswich bungalow by a forklift truck – reached 70st at his heaviest after eating three-family sized takeaways a day.

Now living in America, Mr Mason is facing charges of grand larceny, or theft, of items under $1,200 on November 15.

This carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, and a hefty fine.

Mr Mason has also been banned from all Walmart stores following the incident in May.

According to a police report seen by this newspaper, the 57-year-old is accused of taking 18 items of Walmart merchandise costing $225 (£175) altogether.

“On arrival, I was met by security staff. [They] advised the male party, later identified as Paul Mason, failed to pay for the items he had in his basket, totalling approximately $225,” the police officer’s report states.

“I was further informed that they having been watching Paul as he has done this in the past, as he fills up a basket and then leaves the store utilizing a motorized cart.”

It is alleged Mr Mason concealed items including a Star Wars figurine and Beyblade toy set in his mobility scooter shopping cart.

He has since been summonsed to court, police chiefs confirmed.

However, it is understood Mr Mason wants to return to his hometown of Ipswich for an operation on the NHS after his court hearing.

The police report lists his weight (as of May 2018) as 650lbs, or 46st.

Mr Mason has been approached for further comment but has not yet responded.

In 2010, he had a gastric bypass which reduced his stomach capacity – and three years later he met future fiancée Rebecca Mountain.

And although Mr Mason managed to slim down to 19st, the pair broke up three years ago.

He had another round of surgery in 2016 to remove 4st of skin.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24