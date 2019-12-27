Cancellations on Greater Anglia services hit festive travellers

Rail passengers are facing another day of cancellations on Greater Anglia trains due to major signalling problems.

Train services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being severely disrupted due to a long-running signalling fault.

The rail operator said it was very sorry for the continued service disruption between the two stations and it was trying to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

What trains have been cancelled on Greater Anglia today?

The following services have already been confirmed as cancelled:

7.49am Peterborough to Ipswich

8.03am Ipswich to Peterborough

9.50am Peterborough to Ipswich

12.01pm Ipswich to Peterborough

1.50pm Peterborough to Ipswich

4pm Ipswich to Peterborough

5.50pm Peterborough to Ipswich

8.01pm Ipswich to Peterborough

9.45pm Peterborough to Marks Tey

Customers are advised to travel to Norwich and on a train to Ely, where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely, and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

Is there a replacement bus service?

Since December 18 the replacement service has included several buses carrying passengers directly between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, in both directions, to speed up the journey and help people meet connections for onward journeys. Other buses will call at intermediate stations.

Greater Anglia recently conceded it had been a "difficult few weeks", following a combination of issues around the introduction of new trains and weather conditions.

In a statement ion their website, Greater Anglia said: "We are currently in the process of replacing every train in our fleet with brand new trains.

"As part of this process, we need to test new trains and train all of our drivers to be able to drive them.

"This programme was set back due to recent signalling problems on our regional routes.

"We have now resumed our driver training and new train testing programme and we aim to reinstate the full service as quickly as possible."