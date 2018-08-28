Teenager in Ipswich arrested in connection to drug offences
PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 November 2018
Archant
A 19-year-old from Essex has been taken into custody by Ipswich police after he was found with a small package of suspected drugs.
The arrest took place on Tuesday, November 6 when officers were on foot patrol in the area of Jubilee Park, Ipswich.
Police had reason to conduct a search of the man on Little Bramford Lane and located a number of mobile phones on him.
A further, more detailed search of the 19-year-old recovered what is believed to be a small package of suspected drugs.
The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a class B drug.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The man has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
