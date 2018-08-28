Teenager in Ipswich arrested in connection to drug offences

Ipswich police have arrested a 19-year-old in Jubilee Park

A 19-year-old from Essex has been taken into custody by Ipswich police after he was found with a small package of suspected drugs.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, November 6 when officers were on foot patrol in the area of Jubilee Park, Ipswich.

Police had reason to conduct a search of the man on Little Bramford Lane and located a number of mobile phones on him.

A further, more detailed search of the 19-year-old recovered what is believed to be a small package of suspected drugs.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a class B drug.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.